VERMILLION, S.D (KCAU) — As Russia continues their assault in Ukraine, a Siouxlander with family in the area is afraid for their lives.

Anton Pratsenko, a Belarusian exchange student at the University of South Dakota (USD), said he has loved ones still in Ukraine and it has been difficult to continue life.

“They are scared. They are really scared because most of them right now, like, the civil population, they are hiding in their bomb shelters. They are hiding in the subway because the Russian military, just used artillery and they don’t just attack military objects, military bases. It’s just all over the country,” said Pratsenko.

Pratsenko also said Siouxlanders should be grateful they live in a democracy as opposed to the authoritarian leadership of Vladimir Putin.