(KCAU) — John Grosvenor has been working as a fishing guide for around 20 years.

Beautiful weather, above 40 degrees, meant it was warm enough to stand outside instead of fishing from a shack. With approximately 16 inches of ice beneath their feet, it made for a great day to fish.

“So, I’ve been doing this 20, 21 or 22 years now. Something like that,” said Grosvenor. “My grandpa used to always go up to Canada when I was a little kid in the early 60’s. My first trip up there, I was probably 3 or 4 years old, and… Ah, I remember catching a northern and thinking ‘Oh that’s big.’ Eventually, I found my way to doing this, and it really never was a goal. It happened by accident.”

Grosvenor said blue, cloudless sky days tend to be some of the toughest days on the ice. While he was able to locate fish, getting them to bite was proving to be a troublesome task.

“Now there are three marks above the bottom and that’s the fish. This little green mark going up and down, that’s my bait. So, I’m jiggling like this. They know it’s there. They are just not aggressive right now,” said Grosvenor.

Determined to help the folk he was guiding catch fish, Grosvenor came up with a different plan.

“New game plan. We’re going to run up to the north end and maybe in an hour, they’ll start biting up there.”

Grosvenor said he likes the work because he thinks that it is a lot of fun to see people during the happiest moments of their lives.

“They’ll remember this big fish they caught here and the day they spent on the lake. They’ll remember it forever,” Grosvenor said.

“There you go. Good work. Oh, that’s even a nicer one. Biggest one of the day!” exclaimed Grosvenor.

Grosvenor said that he gets a bigger rush from watching the people catch fish than catching them himself.

Grosvenor shared that there were times where they knew that it may be the last time some of their people were going to be spending their last time in a boat, and all they wanted to do was fish.

“I’ve got a guy from Nebraska. His name is LeRoy and he’s coming on his birthday in February, and he will be 99 years old,” he said.

Grosvenor added his favorite part of the job is seeing the reactions of the people he helps to fish.

“… Just being with the people and seeing their reaction. It is so very cool, and you go to bed at night knowing that those people have had the time of their life,” said Grosvenor.