SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s race day, but this time, the hustle and bustle usually reserved for a smalltown dirt track is found inside, in the city.

At this track, the drivers don’t buckle in but rather, get a grip.

“I got my first car at 23 or 24 years old. It was very limited,” said Brad Persons.

That was more than 20 years ago. Since then, Brad Persons and his family have become familiar faces on the Radio Controlled, or RC, racing circuit.

“Luke was probably 7 or 8-years-old and I got him an inexpensive car and he came out. Started as a novice. Right away he got it and he was fast,” said Brad.

Almost as quickly the Persons family found a need for speed.

These days, you’ll find mom, dad, and the kids at Bad Fast Hobbies in Sioux City.

“Our family is here most of the time. My 6-year-old daughter, my wife works as an announcer. It’s become a get-together,” said Brad. “Started as something to do with the boys. Now it’s become kind of a passion.”

“It’s fun coming here, just us three boys, and then when mom and Jordan come it’s really fun,” said Jackson Person.

Like his dad, 14-year-old Jackson Persons is an independent drive, still working to earn the rank of the expert. That’s something his 17-year-old brother Lukas has already managed, keeping him locked in on the sport.

“I came out hot and had to learn a couple things. How much fun it is. It’s not even the racing and winning. Honestly, just being here. The people here, it’s such a vibe. A really nice place to be, I guess,” said Lukas.

On this Saturday afternoon, 66 battery-powered C cars are entered in a full day of racing. The cars rely on radio signals sent from a controller in each driver’s hand to a receiver in the car. Each twist and turn of the driver’s hand, decoded and translated into a specific movement or action on the track.

“Slow increments, movements. Never just gas it. Keep your hand consistently nice and smooth,” said Lukas. When I come upon another drive, I look for the line to get by them but I don’t push it. I’ll usually just wait for them to make a mistake and just take it. There’s a rhythm when I start a race. When you’re on the stand you have to picture yourself running around the track clean as you can.”

“You have to really concentrate on driving smooth and maintain speed to have a good lap and consistency,” said Jackson.

“Tremendous number of adjustments can be made,” added Brad. “Kind of grown from hobby to more of a competition. It’s neat the way it’s morphed. It is a hobby first and foremost.”

It comes with a price tag ranging from a few hundred dollars to several thousand.

Just like their gas-powered big brothers, these cars weighing a few pounds can leave a mark.

“You can hurt somebody. Even getting hit in the shin or an ankle, sometimes it will leave a bruise. There’s a responsibility that comes with them,” Brad said. “They’re really not toys. We want to call them toys and we’re adults playing with toys but in a sense, it’s not.”

“I wrecked a lot when I got started. I just got used to driving the car and I’d see I’m getting better so I can get more competitive. Got focused on my lines and started having more fun,” Jackson said.

Fun, after all, is how this all started. When families are spending less and less time together, the Persons are steering clear of the trend.

“The family aspect is a dynamic that we concentrate on and that’s why it works because they want to be here,” Brad said.

“There’s families all over the world that don’t do this kind of stuff. Some families just don’t do this. It’s fun having the whole family do this and have a good day,” said Jackson.

For more information about racing at Bad Fast Hobbies call 712-253-0087 and ask for Kirk. The next event of this year’s Summer Series comes up on May 21st.