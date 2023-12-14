SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — At Christmas time, you hear a lot about helping others and many people do. It just goes with the season, but giving back during the other 11 months of the year sometimes can be a challenge for folks. That’s not true for Sioux City’s Volunteer of the Year, Cindy Brewer.

As it turns out, she started offering a helping hand even before she fully understood how important volunteering can be.

“It was a way to help people but also a way to get out of the house,” Brewer.

She may not have known it at the time, but all those years ago, she was getting a jump start on what would become a lifelong passion of volunteering.

“Candy stripper, safety patrol, how about that.”

Cindy and her husband Jon moved to Sioux City in 1990. Giving back to her community has been a way of life for Cindy ever since.

“I joined Junior League of Sioux City and it was at first a great way to meet people,” she said. “A lot of times you don’t have to be the expert. They already have the committee chairs, you just serve as the manpower. Help with whatever project or mission statement of what it is.”

Brewer, who currently serves on Sioux City’s Park and Recreation Advisory Board, has tackled a variety of missions over the last 30 years. Most recently she was tasked with recruiting dozens of volunteers after accepting the role of Information Booth Coordinator during RAGBRAI’s summer stop in Sioux City.

“I knew this was the 50th, and I knew I wasn’t going to ride like that this year, so I wanted to do something. You just handle every problem or situation. We wanted their time in Sioux City to be excellent and hopefully come back and leave Sioux City with a smile on their face, and I have to say we accomplished that,” Cindy said.

Weeks later, Cindy learned just how successful she and her team had been. After 33 years of volunteering, for the first time in Sioux City, she was named the city’s first Volunteer of the Year.

“I didn’t even know there was an award. I got an email from the city saying you were nominated and ‘Oh, by the way, you won.’ Oh my gosh. Had a great group of people that volunteered and on my committee and a great team and we did awesome.”

Cindy is in her last term as a member of the Park and Recreation board. She says she’ll leave with more treasure than any full-time job could deliver.

“When [I’m] done with the advisory board, when I drive by Cone Park, Chris Larsen Park or anything we have done I’ve been part of, I have my handprints all over the community of Sioux City and that’s pretty darn cool.”