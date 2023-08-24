SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many Siouxland women who are expecting get clinical glimpses of their developing babies, but there’s a new resource in town that is giving families a more frequent, detailed look at their babies.

“This past year has been an eye-opening experience as far as what women want and need,” Sonography Studio owner Lily Frank said.

“I opened the doors August 1, and it’s been a year, and it’s been crazy,” Frank said.

But it has been crazy busy in a good way she added, causing her to expand to a new location in Sioux City next month and offer a more family-friendly experience. The business’ website also states that a Sioux Falls location will open sometime in November.

“The feedback I’ve gotten is amazing. People come in here with their families,” Frank said. “They can bring their grandparents. I had one girl come in here with her great-grandma. She was 85, and back then, they didn’t even do ultrasounds. So seeing their faces light up is so precious.”

Frank added that families often bring their kids, but during the pandemic, it was just the expecting mother.

“I think for dads it gives them more of a bonding experience too because they get to see their baby before … People feel relaxed here,” Frank said.

Typically, pregnant women get an ultrasound to confirm their pregnancy in the first trimester, and then just one more time, around the 20-week mark, usually called an anatomy scan. After that though, many families are left in the dark, wondering how their little one is growing, and what they might look like until delivery day.

For women who’ve experienced pregnancy loss or fertility issues, going months without an ultrasound can be stressful.

“So if it’s an IVF [in vitro fertilization] baby, or they’ve had multiple miscarriages, they just a lot of anxiety around the situation,” Frank said. “You can’t really hear the heartbeat that early anyway, even if you have an at-home Doppler so there were just a lot of women, that I didn’t know, were struggling that didn’t need to because they’re in the dark. They haven’t told anybody that they’re pregnant yet. Their doctor’s not going to do another ultrasound just because.”

“So I have so many people come in here even before their doctor’s appointment. Just to make sure everything’s okay.”

A look at Sophie’s expected child.

This look at my own baby’s face, was by far the most detailed I’d seen yet. And while the jury’s still out on whether or not he’ll look just like this earthside, it was fascinating.

Frank says she’s also offering something for those feeling the classic symptoms of nausea, leg cramps and chronic fatigue, with IV therapy.

“Studies have shown that women who are low in B6 and low levels of magnesium — people have increased levels of nausea and vomiting,” Frank said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And beyond the pregnancy, Frank is expanding to offer help to new moms in their breastfeeding journey, by hiring a lactation counselor.

“There are so many women who get such great tips and tricks in the hospital, but they’re exhausted so they don’t retain any of it,” Frank said. “So, they get home with their baby and they’re like, ‘I forgot’ or ‘this isn’t working.'”

— — — — — — —