SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When someone mentions the Grandview Park bandshell, there’s a good chance Saturday in the Park is being discussed. But for decades, another music event has taken to the historic stage, and musicians of all ages call the Sioux City Municipal Band home.

Since 1948, the Sioux City Municipal Band has called the towering Grandview Park bandshell, home.

Among the band’s longest-playing members is former high school band director Lynn Gross. He ranks near the top. This is his 59th season on stage.

“It’s exciting. A lot of fun. I treat it as a hobby. It’s a lot of fun,” said Gross.

“That’s an impressive commitment. Yea,” says Josiah Vos.

The 2023 season is Josiah Vos’s second with the band.

“As soon as I started playing percussion in 4th grade, I hoped I’d be here in the band. It’s incredible that I get to play alongside some members my age and other professionals,” Vos said.

Together, the two are bandshell bookends highlighting the commitment made by Siouxland musicians over the many years.

Lynn has a front-row seat at the bandshell playing Alto Saxaphone.

“Music itself has gotten more modern as far as musicals. We still play marches. I think a band still has to play a march or two. That’s what we were meant for,” Lynn says.

“We try and bring in something that would appeal to everybody because it is a diverse group we play for,” Lynn adds.

Josiah Vos is one of those people.

“My parents have been in the band longer than I have been alive.

They both play clarinet. Now they share a spot,” said Vos.

“I’ve always grown up going to the band and sitting with one parent while the other plays.

Last summer there was a spot open in percussion and I auditioned and made it in,” he said.

Decades may separate Josiah and Lynn on stage, but both know the excitement playing under the bandshell provides.

“It’s very exciting. I remember the first week I played, and it was like WOW I’m really doing this.”

Lynn was asked if he remembers being nervous as a college kid.

“I was scared out of my wits. Everybody says watch out. You get all built up to the point should I go or not?”

Fortunately for the thousands of music lovers who have enjoyed the municipal band over the years, both Lynn and Josiah took a seat on stage. It’s a place, despite their age difference, they both hope to be for years to come.

“Music has a lot of power. It can bring a football player to his knees and give you goosebumps. Those things you never forget no matter how long ago it was. You remember those performances,” added Lynn.

“I never want to quit doing music. I want to keep doing it all my life,” added Vos.

Lynn added, “As long as I can contribute my part and I’m hard to please and I’m satisfied with it I’ll keep playing.”