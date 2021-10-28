Siouxland Stories: Going once. Going twice. Sold! Making a bid for charity

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders might know them by their signature cowboy hats or the stylish syncopation these two veteran auctioneers use.

But in most cases, Randy Stabe and Clint Voss are known simply as the guys who volunteer their time calling charity auctions in Siouxland.

“Ya call Clint and Ya call Randy, you know it’s going to get done and it’s gonna get done right,” said Sioux City Musketeers CEO, Travis Morgan.

“We wouldn’t be able to do our fundraising events without Randy and Clint there to help us”, said Terri Dooley, VP of Development at Boys and Girls Home/Family Services.

“Having their knowledge and experience makes it more impactful. They know the story of how it impacts our kids,” said Kalynn Sortino, Resource Development Director at Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland.

The pair have been fundraising together for 44 years first partnering up in 1977 for a Boys Club event that they still do.

“Over the last 40 years they’ve actually raised over a million dollars for our club,” said Sortino.

Siouxlanders will find Stabe and Voss center stage at around 30 charity events each year.

It’s nothing for these guys to have three auctions in the same week, but saying “No” is not an option.

“They often ask when they call for the first time what do we charge and I say we don’t charge anything. We donate just like you do that’s the only way you could do it and feel good about it,” said Stabe.

“We have a very giving community. You don’t know who’s going to step up. You’ll have an average Joe step up and give $2,000 to an event that means a lot to them. Ronald McDonald, Camp High Hopes, and it means a lot to us as well,” added Voss.

On October 30, the two-some heads to Camp High Hopes looking to scare up a few more dollars.

Whether it’s the jokes they tell or the direct appeals they make, the pair will rock any crowd.

“We’ve done so many over the years that we know who we can pick on,” says Stabe.

“We get fired up,” said Voss. “It’s go time. It’s serious. People spent time working hard. People donate, not only people that purchase, but you have to think about the average business who donates to these events.”

“It just fills your heart and makes you happy that we can raise as much as we can. We get them as much as we can. It’s going to a good cause. Everybody knows we’ll be after them, ring their arm to get a little more,” said Randy Stabe.

And if you happen to be one of the many who have answered their call, they say thank you.

“We’ve gained a lot of friendships. People we never would have had a chance to meet,” said Voss.

“I guess as long as we can do it, I don’t see us stepping down,” said Stabe.

The pair helped raise more than $40,000 at the Cross Check Cancer charity event last weekend.