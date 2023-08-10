SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Families have been packing up the car and heading to a drive-in movie for nearly a century.

Although the number of screens has dwindled Siouxlanders still have at least one outdoor movie to enjoy.

KCAU 9’s Tim Seaman recently pulled in, paid, and parked, for a showing of Barbie and Haunted Mansion. The projector bulb burns bright at the Superior 71 drive-in near Spirit Lake.

“My family used to take us to the drive-in movie theatre. Our grandparents, mom and dad, aunts and uncles headed off to the drive-in,” said Gaylord Kemp owner of the Superior 71 Drive-In Theatre.

The drive-in movie dates back to the 1930s when the first outdoor movie opened in New Jersey. Much has changed since then, but not the allure of sitting outside in front of the big screen.

“When they come in there’s an atmosphere building that is only found at the drive-in. People feel that. Little kids catch on to it right away,” said Kemp.

Such is the case for Kemp.

“I was so young when walking across the parking lot, hanging on my dad’s arm. It was stretched up in the air, that’s how young I was. Even at that time I was looking around at all the vehicles and people having a good time and even then I thought this would be a fun thing to do,” said Kemp.

There’s no arguing just how bad Kemp was bitten by the big screen bug. In 2008, when many drive-ins were going dark, he and his family built the Superior 71. It sits just 6 miles east of Spirit Lake on Highway 71.

“Always bugged my wife ‘we should open a drive-in movie theatre.’ Bugged her for 20 years. It took me a few years but finally put it all together,” added Kemp.

Kemp said 75 percent of those who drive-in each year have never been to an outdoor movie.

As previews aluminate screens stretching nearly 100 feet wide, moviegoers converge on the concession stand strategically located between two Superior 71 screens.

As the last of around 75 vehicles rolls to a stop and drivers dim their lights, it’s finally movie time on this perfect summer night.

“We do have quite a population throughout the summer. We can support a lot of cars,” he added.

Over the last 30 years, the number of drive-in screens has declined from more than 600 to less than 300. Iowa is now home to only four drive-in movies.

But this Iowa Great Lakes tradition is headed for a better fate. Kemp’s son plans to take over operations keeping the projector lit.

“It makes me feel good,” said Kemp. “Gotta want it. Gotta be a dream. It isn’t like a normal business. You can make good money at it but times change.”

On this night the projectors run until close to one in the morning. Not everyone stays till the last frame and that’s OK with Kemp who’s still living out that childhood dream.

“It’s got to be a passion,” he said. “Probably one of the greatest jobs in the world. Everybody comes in happy because they get to relax and watch a movie.”