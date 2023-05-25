SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — He’s been a familiar, friendly voice on the radio for more than 26 years, and soon, he’ll be signing off one last time.

If you’ve listened to the radio at all in the last two-and-a-half decades, you’ve probably heard the voice of Tony Michaels, the KSUX 105.7 FM program director and operations manager for all six Powell broadcasting stations.

He’s best known to listeners in the earliest hours of the day, on the Tony and Candice morning show launched back in 2005, but on May 31, he’s ending the chapter on his life in radio.

“It will be unusual to set my alarm for any time past 4:11 a.m., which is what I’ve done for more than 20 years here,” Michaels said. “Hopefully next time you see me, I’ll look more rested… like Tim Seaman.”

Michaels said he has plans after going off-air, including helping his son.

“My oldest son Trey finishes his academic career, so I’ll be his wingman, his co-pilot in life, we’re gonna take on challenges together, find out what’s out there, and stay busy and just a different focus, as we transition to what life looks like post-high school,” he said.

Other than serving as a wingman, the future isn’t quite as laid out for Michaels.

“I want to do something creative and I’m not sure what that looks like. It’s so interesting to be at a job for 26 years and really enjoy making an impact and doing creative things,” he said.

That creativity began for MIchaels at a very different kind of radio station after graduating with a broadcast journalism degree at the University of Nebraska.

“I started out at a rock station in Lincoln Nebraska, and I tried to lower my voice and then I realized, this is kind of what god gave me, and make the best of it.”

He sai there have been numerous memorable moments along the way.,

“Being on the air for 9/11 was a day I’ll never forget… the fun things, like introducing Florida Georgia Line and as Candace knows, when you start too high, there’s no place to go but up! So I got off stage, my buddy Bruce Miller text me something like, ‘Good job, Peter Brady’. So my voice cracked and it was terrible, but it was also a good story. I had fun ins with a lot of celebrities that made an impact … just so many fun, different days,” Michaels said.

Michaels said he’ll miss his KSUX family whom he feels privileged to have worked with.

“Everyone here is so dedicated to the craft of radio, and we’ve got so many great professionals from Candase Nash to Leroy Beck, Justin Barker, Chopper Scott. You’re kind of always on standby for when things happen, much like the tv business,” Michaels said. “It’s kind of a ‘all hands of deck’ type of situation. I can honestly tell you that every single person here on staff is completely invested in what’s coming out of the speakers on a daily basis.”

And he says, thank you to his wife and two boys at home for understanding radio can be a 24/7 job, and for giving him the support he’s needed, to connect with listeners on a personal level.

“I think it’s funny that I have a 19-year-old, without verbal skills, and then I’ve made a career, being on the radio talking. So I know a lot of people don’t have verbal ability. And so the way that people have shared with me, how they’ve been affected by autism, or just how meaningful it is that someone could speak their life,” he said. “I’ve just been lucky to live out my dream job for more than a quarter century, here in Siouxland.”

Michael’s last day on air is set for May 31