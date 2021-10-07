Siouxland Stories: Eagle Scout makes it mission to install ‘Seat of Honor’ at local ballpark

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KCAU) — It’s called a “Seat of Honor,” designated for veterans honoring those held captive or missing in the line of duty. One Eagle Scout is working to get the seat installed at his local baseball stadium.

The story begins in the self-proclaimed baseball capital in Nebraska.

“It has to do with veterans and it’s down here at the ballpark. I wanted to try to get a project in and this one came up, so I thought it’d be a great idea,” said Jack.

Jack is making it his mission to give those who served an even experience at Graves Park, a park with a unique take on the baseball watching experience.

“First of all, it’s got the natural setting. You’ve got to rack leaves, and fertilize grass and you have to mow the grass. Other bleachers, you just hose them off. This is a lot more painstaking but it’s a unique setting for baseball, probably as good a setting as you’re going to get for baseball,” said Paul Eaton.

And to make local veterans feel especially welcome, Jack decided to focus his Eagle Scout project on securing and installing a special chair at ballpark.

“There will be a POW/MIA chair near the flagpole area,” Jack said.

Specifically, in the area behind the third base dugout and flag garden Eaton Field and area veterans are on board.

“I mentioned that Jack wanted to come to their meeting and request that he could do the project and they didn’t think it would be any problem at all. They think it’s a good idea, from what I understand,” Eaton said.

“We’ll also be looking at putting at some MLB stadium chairs,” Jack said.

With landscaping that includes bricks from Main Street in Wakefield, flowers and new decking.

“We have three POW MIA’s here in Wakefield, and I think that’s just very important to have a memorial,” Jack said.



“The chair is being donated by Hussey Seating Company out of Maine, and we would just have to pay shipping and handling and there would also be a plaque with it. Then, hopefully put in those Major League ballpark chairs from different stadiums. And if funding is allowed, maybe do a few other little projects with landscaping here at the ballparks,” Jack said.

But, getting the rest of the project done requires a process and of course, funding.

“First we got word that there was a grant called the Gilcrest Grant, so we put in for that. If we could match $2,500 we would get that. So we put in for the Big Give, so we could hopefully match that,” Jack said.