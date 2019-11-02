Siouxland sleep out draws awareness and raises funds for Sioux City’s homeless population

Warming Shelter director, Lindsay Landrum says, “It’s really hard for someone in Iowa to be homeless. I mean, it gets dangerous.”

As the temperatures outside continue to decline, visits to the warming shelter are on the rise. Each night housing between 80 to 90 of the 300 homeless people in Sioux City.

Landrum says, “I feel like it is growing. If you look outside you can find a lot more tent camps and things like that. I myself can’t even imagine what they’re going through.”

But attempting to understand what they go through, Friday night hundreds of Siouxland’s chose to forgo the comfort of their homes, spending one night outdoors.

Sleep out Siouxland Co-founder, Cindy Wood says, “The cold, the rain, the wind the noise, all of that we don’t have in our nice warm bed.”

Folks set up camp in Lewis and Clark Park, staying in tents and cardboard boxes, but as the chilling winds and even a little rain began to take its toll, it wasn’t their own suffering that was on their minds.

Sleep out Siouxland attendee, Jane Cunningham says, “We’re freezing with just a tent and we’ve got blankets and all that so I can’t imagine not having anything.”

Sleep out Siouxland attendee, Tad Dorsey says, “We have the tent we have blankets, pillows and the knowledge that it’s just one night. But for the homeless population, it’s not over after one night, it’s night in night out they don’t know where they’re going to go next always.”

Helping people recognize not only how hard it is to live without, but to appreciate the things and people that they get to live with.

Wood says, “I think that they have a whole new appreciation for what it would be like to be homeless and gratitude for what they have.”

Dorsey says, “It’s a great way to put it into perspective.”

The proceeds from Siouxland sleep out help fund 5 local organizations that work with our city’s homeless population. If you would like to donate to their cause click here.

If you’d like to donate to the Sioux city warming shelter click here.