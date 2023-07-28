SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — There is a new scam going around trying to get personal information through Fed Ex.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Fed Ex will deliver a small flat package containing a small inexpensive item. An example of what may come in the package is a single screw.

The package has said to have the appearance of being from Home Depot and has instructions reading “Call the phone number on the package if you have any questions.”

Once you have called the number on the package, a person on the call will try and get you to give them your personal information.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office warns everyone to not give out personal information and to give their office a call if you have any questions at (407) 348-1100.