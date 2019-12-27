Siouxland Native American community honor those lost in largest mass execution in U.S. history

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The day after Christmas is often a time of reflection and prayer for our local Native American community.

On December 26, 1862, 38 Dakota Tribe members were hanged in Mankato, Minnesota.

Their executions were ordered by President Lincoln and remains the largest mass execution in the history of the United States.

Native people from all over Siouxland and the nation continue to gather on December 26 every year to honor those lost.

“This is a prayerful time for us to remember the sacrifice of the people we descend from. We remember how strong they were, how resilient they were, and to celebrate our strength and resilience as well,” said Karen Mackey, Native American activist.

Also honored at the event were two additional American Indian warriors, who were brought back to Minnesota and executed three years later.