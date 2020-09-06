Siouxland Morning Forecast: Sep. 6, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland!

It’s looking to be another hot day in the area as temperatures rise into the mid 90s.

Thankfully humidity values will remain low, so heat index values will not be pushed up into the 100s.

Some areas will be so dry that it’ll feel cooler than it actually is.

Forecasted highs in Sioux City will be 96°, with windy conditions still in place initially from the south then shifting to the north between 10-15 mph. There could be gusts up to 20 mph.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. for your full extended forecast!