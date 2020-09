SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland!

Temperatures are expected to rise again and reach into the 80’s for most of the region, though eastern areas may remain in the upper 70’s.

Winds will continue to be from the south, and becoming strong again between 15-25 mph gusting up to 35 mph for the area.

The high in Sioux City will be in the lower 80’s with mostly sunny conditions.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!