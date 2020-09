SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland!

After a cloudy and rainy week, it looks like we’ll finally be experiencing seasonal temperatures.

The area will see a return to highs in the 80s while some places will remain a little cooler with temperatures in the upper 70s.

The forecasted high in Sioux City will be 80° with south winds between 5-10 mph. Clouds are now gone, so expect plenty of sunshine.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!