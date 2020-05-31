Siouxland Morning Forecast: May 31, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good morning and happy Sunday Siouxland.

We are looking at a cloudy day today with some morning and early afternoon showers in the area.

By 8 a.m. this morning we should see some of those light showers in Sioux City, with some showers in northeastern Siouxland. These two lines of showers will merge in eastern Siouxland between 10 and 11 a.m. At this point, light showers will linger in eastern Siouxland until 1 p.m. this afternoon, with the chance for some very light lingering sprinkles in eastern and northeastern Siouxland possible between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. We are also looking at a high of 74 by this afternoon with winds up to 20 mph possible.

