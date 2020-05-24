Siouxland Morning Forecast: May 24, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good morning Siouxland!

We are looking at the tail end of some severe thunderstorms in the area. They will be heading out of the Sioux City and Sioux Center areas around 7 a.m. They will be moving east fairly fast, approaching the Storm Lake area around 8 a.m., and clearing out around 9 a.m. Once these storms clear out, we will be left with some isolated showers throughout the late morning and early afternoon hours before more storms return.

We have the morning storms before more return later tonight with a high of 78 and breezy winds.

