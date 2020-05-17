Siouxland Morning Forecast: May 17, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good morning Siouxland!

Today is going to be a cloudy one in Siouxland with some lingering showers in northeastern Siouxland as the low pressure system to our east tightens up and moves eastward. Showers in northeastern Siouxland are looking to clear out in the later evening hours.

We are also looking at a high of 64 today with those mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions with wind gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 and 10 p.m. to see if more rain or dry conditions are on the way for this week in Siouxland!