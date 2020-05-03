Siouxland Morning Forecast: May 03, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good morning Siouxland!

We are looking at some lingering sprinkles in the area this morning. As you can see, temperatures will start off in the upper 40s. Temperatures will gradually rise into the upper 60s as clouds gradually clear making way for sunshine by this afternoon.

Taking a look at the stormcast for this morning, you can see that some light showers will be possible in parts of the area. Sioux city will start to see some clearing by 9 am, with areas like Storm Lake seeing clearing skies closer to 11 am. Once the light showers and clouds clear, we will be left with mostly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon.

With that, we are looking at light winds and a high of 74 by this afternoon.

