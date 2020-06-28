Siouxland Morning Forecast: June 28, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good morning Siouxland!

We are currently sitting under a slight risk in eastern and northeastern Siouxland and a marginal risk in western and northwestern Siouxland for severe weather later today. This means storms have the potential to be strong or severe.

Taking a look at the stormcast for this morning into the early afternoon hours, you can see we could see some light showers in parts of the area between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., with some lingering showers in eastern Siouxland until 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. We will see dry conditions with more storms returning later tonight, which are the ones that we will monitor for severe potential.

With that, we are looking at a hot and sticky one today with a high of 93 and breezy winds up to 20 mph.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 and 10 p.m. to see when we could see that next round of storms that could be strong to severe.