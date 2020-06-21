Siouxland Morning Forecast: June 21, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good morning and Happy Father’s Day Siouxland!



I know many of you are excited to celebrate your dad today, but it’s also a day to be weather aware as we are sitting under a slight risk for severe weather across Siouxland.

We are looking at a pop up storm around 8 a.m. this morning, with another storm moving in between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. These storms will move northeast reaching the Storm Lake, Emmetsburg and Spirit Lake areas between 1 and 2 p.m. Then around 3 p.m. we will start to see more storms pop up in northwestern Siouxland that will make their way into Sioux City later this evening.

We are looking at a high of 87 today with the chance for strong to severe storms throughout the day.

