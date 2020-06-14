Siouxland Morning Forecast: June 14, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good morning and happy Flag Day Siouxland!



This morning may start off with some clouds in the sky, but we will gradually become mostly sunny. It will be another hot one out there today with highs in the low 90s and a good breeze.

We are looking at a high of 90 by this afternoon with a beautiful breeze from the south, southeast between 15 and 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times.

