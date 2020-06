SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good morning Siouxland!

Yesterday was a bit cloudy but today we are looking at mostly sunny skies despite some very light sprinkles and showers possible in western and northwestern Siouxland between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. this morning.

It’s going to be a hot but breezy day today with a high of 96 and winds between 15 and 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible.

