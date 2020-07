SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland!

Forecast highs today are significantly cooler with temperatures in the mid 80’s.

Up north things are expected to not even reach 80°. Today we can expect a high of 87° with calmer winds as they shift from the northwest. Winds will be calmer ranging from 5-10 mph. Possible storms in the afternoon.

