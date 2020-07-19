Siouxland Morning Forecast: July 19, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland!

We can expect cooler temperatures in the area with an almost 10° drop in temperatures. It’s looking like it’ll be a nice way to wrap up the weekend.

The high today in Sioux City will be in the mid 80’s with calmer winds still from the northwest ranging from 5-10 MPH.

Some showers will possibly make their way into the area overnight with another round possible later on Monday. The cooler weather will last for a couple of days, but don’t expect it to last as we see a warm up later in the week, pushing temperatures up into the 90’s.

Tune into KCAU 9 News At 5:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. for your full extended forecast!