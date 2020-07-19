Siouxland Morning Forecast: July 19, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland!

We can expect cooler temperatures in the area with an almost 10° drop in temperatures. It’s looking like it’ll be a nice way to wrap up the weekend.

The high today in Sioux City will be in the mid 80’s with calmer winds still from the northwest ranging from 5-10 MPH.

Some showers will possibly make their way into the area overnight with another round possible later on Monday. The cooler weather will last for a couple of days, but don’t expect it to last as we see a warm up later in the week, pushing temperatures up into the 90’s.

Tune into KCAU 9 News At 5:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. for your full extended forecast!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories