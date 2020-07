SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning, Siouxland!

Today we can expect to see plenty of sunshine throughout the day with only a few clouds popping up here and there. Highs for the region today are expected to reach into the mid to upper 80’s. For a nice sunny way to wrap up the weekend here in Sioux City, we can expect a high of 87° with northwest winds still around five mph.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and again at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!