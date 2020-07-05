Siouxland Morning Forecast: July 05, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good morning Siouxland!

Today is going to be pretty similar as we’ve seen throughout the week with spotty cloud coverage but mostly clear skies. This pattern will persist with hot weather scheduled next week and minimal chances of rain to go with it. Today’s high will potentially reach 90° with winds coming from the south ranging from 5-10 mph.

As the week goes on expect temperatures to rise a little and with the rain potential limited to two days during the week.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!