Siouxland Morning Forecast: August 16, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Forecast highs today are looking to be little higher than we had yesterday with more temperatures in the mid 80s.

Humidity will also go up today so the heat index may push what it feels like outside up by a few degrees to reach 90°, but overall still cooler than we had last weekend, with another nice day to wrap up the weekend.

The forecast high in Sioux City will be in the mid 80s with SSE winds ranging from 5-10 mph.

