SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good Morning Siouxland!

Another toasty one out there today with temperatures expected to reach into the mid 90’s for many areas most places being 90° or above.

Humidity will also be a little high today, so expect heat index values to raise the temperature into the upper 90’s. A sunny day is expected with a high of 94° here in Sioux City with SE winds around 5 mph for the day.

