SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland!

Another hot and humid day as we see forecast highs go up into the lower 90s for the area.

With humidity still being a factor, expect heat indices to be in the upper 90s and reach into the 100s for the day.

The forecasted high in Sioux City will be 92° with south winds ranging from 5-10 mph.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. for your full extended forecast!