Siouxland Morning Forecast: Aug. 02, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Temperatures today are going to be cooler with none expected to reach 80 degrees. Mid 70’s are going to be prevalent around the area, with Estherville to our northeast barely reaching 71° for the high today.

Here in Sioux City the high will be 77° after sustained winds from the north bring some cooler and drier air down. Winds will still be from the north ranging from 10-15 mph, low concern for gusts.

