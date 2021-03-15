Siouxland Midday Forecast: Mar. 15, 2021

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats continue to celebrate the passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told ABC's This Week, the American Rescue Plan will help get more vaccines out and help deal with child poverty.

"That makes a tremendous difference in our goal to crush the virus and save the lives and livelihoods of the American people," Pelosi said.

"The White House never reached out seriously to republicans. We had no input into actually what transpired," Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy said on Fox News Sunday.

Cassidy said Republicans are worried about the side effects of this COVID relief deal.

"Additional stimulus through this package is estimated by some liberal economists, it may ignite inflation," Cassidy said.