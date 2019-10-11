Siouxland Mental Health Center celebrates World Mental Health Day

People everyone working to reduce the stigma around mental health Thursday by participating in World Mental Health Day.

The goal is to raise awareness of mental health issues and supporting those who struggle with mental health. From practicing mindfulness to exercise or seeing a therapist, there are many ways to keep mentally healthy and today is all about making sure people know their options.

“We’re excited that the world is celebrating with us today and that all of the communities are celebrating with us today and bringing awareness to this important issue of mental health and fighting the stigma so people can get access to mental health care and so they don’t feel ashamed of the things that they deal with,” Siouxland Mental Health Clinical Manager Rashel Bark said.

This year’s world mental health day’s theme is suicide prevention, a day for “40 seconds of action,” you can learn more about what those 40 seconds can do for people with mental health here.