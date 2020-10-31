Siouxland man finds unique way to pass out candy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland man created a unique way to distribute candy this year.

Drew Parvu was over 50 feet in the air in a bucket truck passing out candy down a 60-foot dryer hose. He said he was inspired by others who created a candy shoot made out of PVC pipe, but wanted to put his own twist on it and to make it bigger and better for Siouxland.

“Being creative is all about using what you have at your disposal and fortunately, my boss is very cool, and he allowed me to steal the boom truck for a while, and I’m using it to help keep a social distance from children so they can receive candy safely,” said Parvu.

Drew said Halloween is his favorite holiday, and he always does something fun and creative in his yard each year.