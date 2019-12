HARTINGTON, Nebraska (KCAU) – A Coleridge, Nebraska man has died after getting trapped in a grain bin.



The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office reports Kelly J. Burbach, 60, of Coleridge was pulled from the bin by rescue workers and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Burbach, who was employed by Hansen Farms of Coleridge, was located in a grain bin at 56909 881st Road abou 5 miles east and 1 mile south of Hartington, Nebraska.