Siouxland man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing vehicle last month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland man is now facing vehicular homicide charges after crashing his vehicle in Sergeant Bluff last month, killing his cousin.

According to court documents, Darrick Toel, 37, was driving on Old Lakeport Road on July 1 with his cousin Ryan, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they Toel’s cousin unresponsive. He was transported to MercyOne Siouxland, where he died from his injuries two days later.

Toel is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

He now faces a Class B Felony charge for vehicular homicide, along with an OWI.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond.