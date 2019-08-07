Siouxland law enforcement and emergency responders attend National Night Out

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City law enforcement and emergency responders gassed up their emergency vehicles and headed to Riverside Lutheran Church for the National Night Out.

Jeremy Mcclure, a sergeant with the Sioux City Police Department, explained the purpose of the event.

“The intent is for members of that neighborhood or community to get together and get to know each other and meet us a bit and meet others in the neighboorhood and build those bonds together,” said McClure.

This event was packed with dozens of families who participated in games, drone flying, truck tours, and free food.

Karla Perez is a mother of five and she brought all of her children to the event.

“My kids go to school in this district. They get to see the police officers and the firefighters that are helping us,” said Perez.

While Siouxland law enforcement and emergency responders engaged with their communities, families also used this event to ask the tough questions or voice concerns they may have.

Bill Pappas, the North Sioux City Fire Chief, described some of the questions he answered throughout the evening.

“We’ve had a lot of people come up and ask us about safety questions about smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms and we hand out a lot of material for them to take home,” said Pappas.

It’s an event that continues to bring law enforcement and the Siouxland community back together every year in hopes of creating an even stronger relationship.