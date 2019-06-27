Siouxland kids got to dress up for a Victorian tea party

The kids made crafts, played parlor games and of course had some tea and snacks.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Young Siouxlanders were putting on their outfits for a fancy party.

Kids got to take part in a Victorian tea party Wednesday at the Pierce Mansion in Sioux City. The historical building is the perfect setting for all the activities.

The kids made crafts, played parlor games and of course had some tea and snacks.

“That makes it really special, serving tea at something like this. We have a lot of little finger foods, we have tea and silver tea services, it is really an awesome experience for the young men and women,” said Connie MacFarlane the Sioux City Museum Education Coordinator.

The tea party was hosted by the Sioux City Public Museum and the Sioux City Historical Society.