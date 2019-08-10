Siouxland kids enjoy free youth sporting events hosted by We Got Next Foundation

A Siouxland non profit organization hosted free camps for kids in their final weeks of summer break.

More than 500 kids participated in the free youth sporting events hosted by the We Got Next Foundation.

Organizers say the camps have continued to grow over the past four years; this year they offered basketball camps, wrestling and dance camps at East High School and Morningside college.

“There are people in the area that helped us along the way that had a vested interest in us being successful. We just want to pay it forward for the next generation in Sioux land we want to help them to feel like someone has a vested interest in their life,” Jeff Carlson with the Arena Sports Academy said.

Friday the organization held a fundraising event Jolly’s Peninsula with all proceeds going to help provide more youth sporting opportunities in the community.