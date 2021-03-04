Siouxland Home Show kicks off for the 64th time

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The annual Siouxland Home Show has a new home this year. The show’s 64th edition fills the new Siouxland Expo Center just off I-29.

Dozens of home building and other lifestyle vendors were spread across the expo floor speaking with guests about ways to improve their homes.

Visitors were able to enter for door prizes and potentially find contractors for their future projects.

“We’re very excited to be here. The show organizers gave us a spot right by the front door so we’re tickled about that. We’re excited to be in this new building and see how it goes here,” said Doyle Van Dyke.

The show runs through the weekend until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 7. Admission is $6 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free.

You can view the full schedule here.