SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
IOWA GIRLS SCORES
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 74, Newell-Fonda – 58
Bishop Heelan – 69, Sioux City East – 67
Trinity Christian – 49, Harris-Lake Park – 42
Sioux City North – 55, Lawton-Bronson – 47
Remsen St. Mary’s – 52, MMCRU – 30
Gehlen Catholic – 55, Woodbury Central – 41
IOWA BOYS SCORES
Sioux City North – 54, Lawton-Bronson – 37
Harris-Lake Park – 79, Trinity Christian – 31
Gehlen Catholic – 83, Woodbury Central – 19
NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES
Cedar Catholic 37, West Holt 21
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66, Stanton 56
O’Neill 61, Neligh-Oakdale 29
Omaha Skutt Catholic 70, Sioux City West, IA 34
Pender 31, Wynot 27
West Point-Beemer 61, Fort Calhoun 43
NEBRASKA BOYS SCORES
Bancroft-Rosalie 48, Homer 43
Fort Calhoun 55, West Point-Beemer 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 80, Stanton 46
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 56, Plainview 33
O’Neill 58, Neligh-Oakdale 45
Omaha Skutt Catholic 90, Sioux City West, IA 54
Winside 42, Madison 41
Wynot 54, Pender 53