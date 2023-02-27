SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
IA BOYS SUBSTATE FINAL SCORES
Algona – 61, MOC-Floyd Valley – 58
Bishop Heelan – 63, Webster City – 50
NEBRASKA BOYS DISTRICT FINAL SCORES
Ashland-Greenwood – 71, Winnebago – 51 (C1-3 District final)
Central City – 43, Wayne – 38 (C1-7 District final)
Freeman – 53, Oakland-Craig – 22 (C2-1 District final)
Norfolk Catholic – 44, Cross County – 30 (C2-7 District final)
Wynot – 79, Hay Springs – 27 (D2-3 District final)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller – 46, Creighton – 43 (D2-5 District final)