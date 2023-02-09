SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our Siouxland high school boys and girls basketball action from February 9th, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

IOWA

Sioux Central 63, Hinton 48

Cherokee 64, Alta-Aurelia 51

Sioux City West 68, Spencer 57

Western Christian 68, Sioux Falls Christian 43

Central Lyon 91, Rock Valley 53

AHSTW 52, Denison-Schleswig 50

East Sac County 63, Ridge View 44

Newell-Fonda 83, OABCIG 59

Estherville-Lincoln Central 60, Pocahontas Area 29

South Central Calhoun 96, Storm Lake 88

Spirit Lake 61, Emmetsburg 49

NEBRASKA

Walthill 81, Flandreau Indian 53

Bancroft-Rosalie 78, Cedar Bluffs 15

Boone Central 67, Northwest 60

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 82, Wisner-Pilger 61

Winside 49, Pender 45

Pierce 48, GACC 24

Creighton 57, Bloomfield 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IOWA

Sioux City West 70, Spencer 51

Estherville-Lincoln Central 63, Pocahontas Area 37

West Sioux 45, Lawton-Bronson 33

Ar-We-Va 49, Woodbury Central 39

George-Little Rock 60, Gehlen Catholic 44

Glidden-Ralson 58, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 51

Kingsley-Pierson 62, South O’Brien 22

G-T/R-A 48, North Iowa 44

River Valley 67, Siouxland Christian 24

Harris-Lake Park 43, Trinity Christian 29

LeMars 54, Storm Lake 36

NEBRASKA

South Sioux City 52, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47

GACC 50, Pierce 33

Clarkson/Leigh 43, Stanton 33

Bloomfield 54, Creighton 40