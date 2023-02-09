SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our Siouxland high school boys and girls basketball action from February 9th, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
IOWA
Sioux Central 63, Hinton 48
Cherokee 64, Alta-Aurelia 51
Sioux City West 68, Spencer 57
Western Christian 68, Sioux Falls Christian 43
Central Lyon 91, Rock Valley 53
AHSTW 52, Denison-Schleswig 50
East Sac County 63, Ridge View 44
Newell-Fonda 83, OABCIG 59
Estherville-Lincoln Central 60, Pocahontas Area 29
South Central Calhoun 96, Storm Lake 88
Spirit Lake 61, Emmetsburg 49
NEBRASKA
Walthill 81, Flandreau Indian 53
Bancroft-Rosalie 78, Cedar Bluffs 15
Boone Central 67, Northwest 60
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 82, Wisner-Pilger 61
Winside 49, Pender 45
Pierce 48, GACC 24
Creighton 57, Bloomfield 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IOWA
Sioux City West 70, Spencer 51
Estherville-Lincoln Central 63, Pocahontas Area 37
West Sioux 45, Lawton-Bronson 33
Ar-We-Va 49, Woodbury Central 39
George-Little Rock 60, Gehlen Catholic 44
Glidden-Ralson 58, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 51
Kingsley-Pierson 62, South O’Brien 22
G-T/R-A 48, North Iowa 44
River Valley 67, Siouxland Christian 24
Harris-Lake Park 43, Trinity Christian 29
LeMars 54, Storm Lake 36
NEBRASKA
South Sioux City 52, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47
GACC 50, Pierce 33
Clarkson/Leigh 43, Stanton 33
Bloomfield 54, Creighton 40