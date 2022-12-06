SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
IOWA BOYS SCORES
Central Lyon – 77, MOC-Floyd Valley – 22 (F/OT)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 50, Sioux City West – 40
CB Lincoln – 60, LeMars – 53
Bishop Heelan – 67, Sioux City North – 55
Sioux City East – 86, CB Jefferson – 57
Denison-Schleswig – 56, Glenwood – 54
GTRA – 86, Storm Lake, St. Mary’s – 13
Harris-Lake Park – 67, MMCRU – 54
Hinton – 78, Trinity Christin – 40
Newell-Fonda – 88, Pocahontas Area – 37
Remsen St. Mary’s – 67, South O’Brien – 47
West Lyon – 56, Sheldon – 36
Sioux Central – 91, Alta-Aurelia – 58
IOWA GIRLS SCORES
LeMars – 46, CB Lincoln – 42
Bishop Heelan – 63, Sioux City North – 17
Sioux City West – 63, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 50
Sioux City East – 60, CB Jefferson – 11 (End of 3rd quarter)
Glenwood – 65, Denison-Schleswig – 42
Hinton – 62, Trinity Christian – 32
Westwood – 51, Kingsley-Pierson – 47
Lawton-Bronson – 46, Woodbury Central – 26
Central Lyon – 64, MOC-Floyd Valley – 32
MVAOCOU – 63, OABCIG – 41
Newell-Fonda – 66, Pocahontas Area – 48
Sioux Center – 73, Okoboji – 61
Remsen St. Mary’s – 63, South O’Brien – 41
Ridge View – 50, River Valley – 44
West Lyon – 63, Sheldon – 31
Unity Christian – 52, West Sioux – 31
Emmetsburg – 50, Storm Lake – 45
South Central Calhoun – 61, Webster City – 31
NEBRASKA BOYS SCORES
Bloomfield 58, Stuart 55
Creighton 59, Wausa 50
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Neligh-Oakdale 44
Humphrey St. Francis 58, Hartington-Newcastle 37
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 57, Homer 16
Lutheran High Northeast 53, Twin River 47
West Point-Beemer 68, Stanton 67 (OT)
NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES
Battle Creek 59, O’Neill 29
Bloomfield 54, Stuart 43
Cedar Catholic 65, South Sioux City 53
Crofton 51, Boone Central 32
Elgin Public/Pope John 63, Neligh-Oakdale 9
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 44, Scotus Central Catholic 26
Homer 60, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 59 (OT)
Howells-Dodge 41, Aquinas Catholic 23
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Hartington-Newcastle 31
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 42, Walthill 35
Oakland-Craig 37, Clarkson/Leigh 24
Omaha Brownell Talbot 59, Whiting, IA 19
Pender 77, Winnebago 35
Plainview 61, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54
Wausa 47, Creighton 25
West Point-Beemer 54, Stanton 45