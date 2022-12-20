SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
IOWA GIRLS SCORES
Remsen St. Mary’s – 64, Gehlen Catholic – 29
Bishop Heelan – 73, LeMars – 57
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 46, Western Christian – 32
Okoboji – 66, Boyden-Hull – 56
Central Lyon – 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 46
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 62, Emmetsburg – 26
Harris-Lake Park – 60, South O’Brien – 45
MOC-Floyd Valley – 55, George-Little Rock – 43
South Central Calhoun – 62, MCAOCOU – 56
Pocahontas Area – 51, Storm Lake – 48
Alta-Aurelia – 57, River Valley – 41
Southeast Valley – 70, East Sac County – 37
Hinton – 67, Woodbury Central – 27
Unity Christian – 81, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 41
NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES
Bloomfield 48, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 45
Clarkson/Leigh 33, Columbus Lakeview 27
Crofton 46, O’Neill 32
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 47, Wayne 33
Humphrey St. Francis 41, Nebraska Christian 30
Norfolk Catholic 46, Winnebago 34
Oakland-Craig 72, Omaha Nation 34
Pender 48, Bancroft-Rosalie 32
Pierce 61, Lutheran High Northeast 31
Scotus Central Catholic 73, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 37
West Point-Beemer 60, Douglas County West 54 (OT)
Winside 49, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 34
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS SCORES
Cedar Catholic – 51, Dakota Valley – 45
IOWA BOYS SCORES
Western Christian – 77, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 56
Sioux City East – 72, Spirit Lake – 45
Emmetsburg – 69, Estherville-Lincoln Central – 46
Alta-Aurelia – 85, River Valley -11
West Harrison – 74, Ar-We-Va – 32
Central Lyon – 91, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 41
Denison-Schleswig – 69, Red Oak – 57
Sioux Central – 81, GTRA – 49
South O’Brien – 58, Harris-Lake Park – 44
MOC-Floyd Valley – 78, George-Little Rock – 54
South Central Calhoun – 74, MVAOCOU – 30
Storm Lake – 85, Pocahontas Area – 49
Rock Valley – 55, Sheldon – 45
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 67, Unity Christian – 64
West Lyon – 60, Sioux Center – 38
Hinton – 59, Woodbury Central – 41
NEBRASKA BOYS SCORES
Bancroft-Rosalie 69, Pender 29
Cedar Catholic 77, Archbishop Bergan 72
Columbus Lakeview 58, Clarkson/Leigh 50
Douglas County West 56, West Point-Beemer 38
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Nebraska Christian 43
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 58, Bloomfield 49
Norfolk Catholic 56, Winnebago 46
O’Neill 74, Crofton 36
Omaha Nation 58, Oakland-Craig 55
Pierce 48, Lutheran High Northeast 30
Wakefield 51, Hartington-Newcastle 22
Wayne 55, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 26
Winside 44, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 31