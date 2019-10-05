Siouxland Foster Closet provides winter clothes for children in foster care

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another Siouxland organization is also preparing for winter months.

The Siouxland Foster Closet provides kids in foster care with clothes and outerwear they don’t often have.

Organizers say they’re stocking up on winter coats, boots, hats, and gloves to give out to kids as the temperatures get colder.

Donations can be dropped off at at 1550 Indian Hills Drive, Sioux City on Wednesdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Donations don’t need to be brand new, but they should be clean and smoke-free.