Siouxland Forecast: September 9th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland!

We are looking at more rain all week with gradual warming and a pleasant weekend in the works.

Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid 40s across the Siouxland area with light winds from the north between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that light showers have been prominent in the area through the overnight hours.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to stay on the chilly side for most of today with showers continuing as we rise to a high of 50 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will drop back into the low 40s for a low of 43 by tomorrow morning with light showers lingering through the night possible.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we will get a break from showers in the Siouxland area.