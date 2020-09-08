Siouxland Forecast: September 8th, 2020

Rainfall totals have been anywhere from .5″-1″ throughout most of Siouxland today. Temperatures have been cool in the 40s most of the day as well. We’ll see showers begin to taper off a bit tonight before another round of rain moves in around sunrise tomorrow morning. Temperatures will dip into the low 40s tonight and rise into the lower 50s tomorrow.

We’ll see more rain chances on Thursday and Friday as well with a gradual warming trend. The weekend is shaping up to be really nice and comfortable with some sunshine finally returning.