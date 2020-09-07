Siouxland Forecast: September 7th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy Labor Day Siouxland!

Today is looking to be cooler and breezy with a rainy day tomorrow and gradual warming throughout this week.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild and cooler side in the upper 50s and low 60s with light winds from the north between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we started off on the clear and quiet side last night but have been gradually becoming partly cloudy through the overnight hours.

Your out the door forecast for today shows that it’s going to be cooler with clouds continuing to increase throughout the day as temperatures rise to a high of 69 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will see winds increase a bit with rain showers moving in as we fall to a low of 45 by tomorrow morning.

